Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.
Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.42. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,503. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.
In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.