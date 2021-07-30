Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.42. 6,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,503. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $384.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $357.77.

Get Moody's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.