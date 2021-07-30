Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

MCO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.59. 8,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,503. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.77. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

