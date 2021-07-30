Moody’s Co. (MCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Moody’s has raised its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MCO opened at $377.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

