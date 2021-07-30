Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.81. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

