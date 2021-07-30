Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.65. Monro has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 53.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

