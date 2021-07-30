Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of MNRO opened at $59.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, analysts predict that Monro will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $348,030,000 after purchasing an additional 224,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Monro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,555,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Monro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.