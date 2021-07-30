MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Trading Down 6.3%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) dropped 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 19,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,916,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $811.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.