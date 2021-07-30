Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $62.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MONDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MONDY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.60. 4,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.84.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

