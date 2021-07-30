Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

MCRI stock traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.78. 118,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,829. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $35.86 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

