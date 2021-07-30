Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

