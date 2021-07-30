Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Announces Earnings Results

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.
NYSE TAP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,780. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
