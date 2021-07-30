Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.250-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $255.21 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.79.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

