MKM Partners Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

MKM Partners reiterated their hold rating on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.77 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.16.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $4,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,950,485 shares in the company, valued at $131,303,614.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 789,000 shares of company stock worth $12,907,980. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tilray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Tilray by 99.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 4,730.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

