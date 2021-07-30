Mister Car Wash, Inc.’s (NYSE:MCW) Quiet Period To End on August 4th

Mister Car Wash’s (NYSE:MCW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Mister Car Wash had issued 37,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $562,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $21.23 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

