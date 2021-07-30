Mist Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Mist coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $16.52 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mist has traded 121.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

