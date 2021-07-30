Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $10,529,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $4,827,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

