Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,181,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,031,188. Minerco has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get Minerco alerts:

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.