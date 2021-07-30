Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the June 30th total of 701,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,181,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,031,188. Minerco has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
Minerco Company Profile
