MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.84% of MIND C.T.I. worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDO opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.72. MIND C.T.I. Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 27.25%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

