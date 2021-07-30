Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $24,072,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $15,015,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $14,611,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,010,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,010,000.

GTPAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

