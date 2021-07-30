Millennium Management LLC Purchases 114,053 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Meritor worth $11,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 290.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 87,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 15.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter valued at $1,189,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Meritor in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 2.08. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

