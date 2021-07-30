Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,278,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $50,589,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $25,499,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $16,659,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $13,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $12,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

