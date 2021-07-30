Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.43% of Tower Semiconductor worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,186,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,317,000 after buying an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,458,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,267,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,543,000 after buying an additional 21,375 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

