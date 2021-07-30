Millennium Management LLC Buys New Holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,223,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,916,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

