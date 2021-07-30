Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.650-$6.850 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.740 EPS.

Shares of MAA traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.01. The stock had a trading volume of 710,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28, a PEG ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $194.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $761,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,570 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

