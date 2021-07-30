Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $5.32 on Thursday, reaching $193.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $110.53 and a twelve month high of $194.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

