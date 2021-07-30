Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,582 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.48.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

