Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software giant will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $289.67 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.48.

MSFT opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.01. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

