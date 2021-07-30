Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.01. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

