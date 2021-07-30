MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,451,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,793,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,894,954. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04. MGT Capital Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Get MGT Capital Investments alerts:

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc engages in bitcoin mining business. It owns and operates Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and graphics processing unit-based Ethereum miners. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for MGT Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGT Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.