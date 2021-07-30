Metropolis Capital Ltd Acquires 659,774 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659,774 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 2.9% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of News worth $46,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in News by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

News stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.59. 40,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

