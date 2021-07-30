MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Shares of NASDAQ MCBS opened at $20.09 on Thursday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market cap of $515.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.90.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 238.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

