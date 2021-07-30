Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €8.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 26.09% from the company’s previous close.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.69 ($11.40).

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €11.50 ($13.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €11.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49. Metro has a twelve month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

