Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Shares of MRBK opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.24.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 91.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meridian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian by 83.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Meridian by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

