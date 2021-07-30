Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,531. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.72.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

