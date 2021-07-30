Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 53,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.69. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

