Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading 8.3% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67. 160,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,695,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.36.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

