Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.64. The company had a trading volume of 102,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,721. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $94.64 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

