Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Truist

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its price objective increased by Truist from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $175.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.44. Medpace has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $2,759,977.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

