Medpace Investors, Llc Sells 131 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $23,701.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,516 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.63, for a total transaction of $1,538,245.08.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,176 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $1,862,818.56.

On Friday, July 16th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,454 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total transaction of $2,276,964.82.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,026 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total transaction of $2,013,678.38.

On Monday, July 12th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,540 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.22, for a total transaction of $1,931,138.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 3,951 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $711,891.18.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 4,729 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $853,962.82.

On Monday, June 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,225 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,489,958.75.

On Friday, June 25th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,846 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $1,958,353.76.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 12,133 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $2,211,967.23.

Shares of MEDP opened at $175.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.44. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

