Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medifast by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Medifast by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medifast news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 7,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $1,990,048.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at $39,210,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total value of $2,320,957.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MED opened at $281.55 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.73.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

