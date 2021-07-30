McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $244.02 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

