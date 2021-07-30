McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.23. 44,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after buying an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

