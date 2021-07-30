McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $266.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $243.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.69.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $3,971,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 181,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

