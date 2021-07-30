McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $253.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69. The company has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $3,971,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 181,292 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

