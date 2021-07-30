MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. MaxLinear updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

MXL stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. 2,012,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,025,475.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,224 shares of company stock worth $8,747,384 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

