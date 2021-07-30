Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $34.98. Matthews International shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 169 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Matthews International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32.

About Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

