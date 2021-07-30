Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Matthews International stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

