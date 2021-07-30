Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $453.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $428.00 to $453.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.46.

MA stock opened at $388.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.73. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

