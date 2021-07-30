Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MMMW stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 58,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,390. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc develops and sells clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. It offers solar tracking systems to automatically adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. The company was formerly known as Mass Megawatts Power, Inc and changed its name to Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc in February 2002.

