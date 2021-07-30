Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Up 197.3% in July

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 197.3% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MMMW stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 58,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,390. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile
