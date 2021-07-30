Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,000. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 3.5% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.18. 6,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,672. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $136.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

