Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.00.

Shares of MRE opened at C$12.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$8.98 and a 12-month high of C$16.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.26.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.5520254 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

